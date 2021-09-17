All-American Dairy Show Returns to Farm Show Complex Showcasing U.S. Dairy Industry’s Promising Future, Proud Present

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The All-American Dairy Show, returns to Harrisburg this weekend for its 57th year.

(Photo courtesy of All-American Dairy Show)

The event, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, features four days of competitions highlighting the best of seven dairy cattle breeds in the Premier National Youth Show and Open Shows, as well as youth development programs and industry networking designed to grow and sustain a thriving dairy industry in the future.

Beginning Sunday, September 19, at 8:30 a.m., the show culminates in the Supreme Dairy Pageant on Wednesday, September 22 beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Sixteen separate competitions will feature 570 national competitors exhibiting nearly 1,300 of the finest dairy cattle in the industry, as well as youth dairy management, showmanship, and youth judging competitions that hone the skills of tomorrow’s dairy producers.

“American dairy farmers are intensely proud of what they do and how they do it,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Excellence in breeding, management skills, and cow care are in the spotlight during the All-American Dairy Show, but even more importantly, the youth who will lead the industry tomorrow have a chance to display their skills and interact with role models at the top of their game.

“The non-farming public can stop in for an up-close glimpse of the people — and the cattle — who produce the finest dairy products in the world. While you’re there, pick up a milk shake, a grilled cheese that supports youth development, and a vaccine that will help protect you and your family as well as youth, farmers, and their ability to keep feeding their communities and yours.”

The complex will also host a free vaccine clinic, open to the public, on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The 17th Premier National Junior Events include competitions and programs specifically designed to develop the skills of youth. These include the Invitational Youth Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, which brings 4-H, FFA; and 2-year and 4-year collegiate teams to demonstrate their knowledge of dairy and compete head-to-head with their peers from across the nation. The Premier National Junior Show Monday, September 16, will conclude with the selection of its supreme champion cow and heifer at 6:00 PM. Youth events also include a showmanship contest and dairy management contest.

The Pennsylvania Dairy and Allied Industries Association will recognize longtime show volunteers with its highest honors, the Obie Snider and Image awards during Monday’s National Junior Show Supreme Pageant for their service to the dairy industry and community. The 2021 Obie Snider Award will be presented to Thomas W. Kelly of Tyrone, Blair County. Ruby Bollinger of Elizabethtown, Lancaster County will receive the Image Award.

All-American Dairy Show events are open to the public. Parking and admission are free.

For more about the show, including a complete schedule, visit allamericandairyshow.com.

