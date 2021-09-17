Clarion Blueprint Searching for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Blueprint Community will be holding two public Entrepreneurial Listening Workshops in downtown Clarion over the next two weeks.

The sessions will be held on Thursday, September 23, at 12:00 Noon and on Thursday, September 30, at 6:00 p.m. Both sessions will be held at the Suites on Main South, rooms 9A/9 – the building with the movie theater.

– Are you an aspiring entrepreneur?

– Do you make a product in your garage or basement that you think you could turn into a viable business with the right support?



– Do you have a hobby or a craft that you would like to commercialize?– Do you have a service business you would like to develop?– Are you a baker or other food producer with a delicious recipe that you think you could sell if you just had access to a certified commercial kitchen?– Would you like to have access to coworking space if you work from home?

If you do, the Innovation Committee of Clarion Blueprint Community Inc. wants to hear from you.

“The purpose of the meetings is to determine the level of interest in developing an environment more conducive to new business start-ups and the development of fledgling businesses in the Clarion area,” said Clarion Blueprint Community Inc (CBCI) board president Benda Dede.

“Our partners include the Clarion Economic Development Corporation, the Clarion University Small Business Development Center, the Clarion County Career Center, the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry, and the Borough of Clarion. There are also representatives from the Clarion area media and philanthropic communities on the task force overseeing the effort.”

You do not have to live in the Borough of Clarion to attend the meeting. Anyone with an interest from the greater Clarion area who wants to learn more about the initiative and find out how they may be able to participate is welcome to attend.

The workshops are also open to Clarion students who may wish to stay in Clarion after graduation.

While reservations are not required, they are strongly recommended. You may leave an indication of your interest in attending by e-mailing the CBCI staff person at [email protected] or calling 814-227-7534.

