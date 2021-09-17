Clarion Borough Paving Project Scheduled for September 20

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Paving Project is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 20, at 5:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Borough residents are advised to move their cars off the road to assist with the project.

Roadways will be blocked off to traffic until the barricades are removed.

The following roads will be affected:

Barber Street from 7th Avenue to East 8th Avenue

8th Avenue, SE, from South Street (by Greenville Avenue) to a point north of Marronee

Weaver Place from Wood Street to Merle Road

Madison Road from North 5th Avenue to North 4th Avenue

Madison Road from North 3rd Avenue to North 2nd Avenue

Leatherwood Drive from Grand Avenue Extension to a point

Fairview Avenue from SR 322 to Tie in Intersections and to Domenica Circle

A representative from Clarion Borough told exploreClarion.com the paving project was approved at the June 1 borough council meeting.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.