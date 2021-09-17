 

Clarion Borough Paving Project Scheduled for September 20

Friday, September 17, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

roadwork-3CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Paving Project is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 20, at 5:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Borough residents are advised to move their cars off the road to assist with the project.

Roadways will be blocked off to traffic until the barricades are removed.

The following roads will be affected:

  • Barber Street from 7th Avenue to East 8th Avenue
  • 8th Avenue, SE, from South Street (by Greenville Avenue) to a point north of Marronee
  • Weaver Place from Wood Street to Merle Road
  • Madison Road from North 5th Avenue to North 4th Avenue
  • Madison Road from North 3rd Avenue to North 2nd Avenue
  • Leatherwood Drive from Grand Avenue Extension to a point
  • Fairview Avenue from SR 322 to Tie in Intersections and to Domenica Circle

A representative from Clarion Borough told exploreClarion.com the paving project was approved at the June 1 borough council meeting.


