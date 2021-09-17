 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Maple-Bacon Doughnut Bites

Friday, September 17, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

While these delicious bite-size treats are ready in minutes, they’ll be gone in a flash!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 large egg
1/2 cup 2% milk
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Oil for deep-fat frying

GLAZE:
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
3 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon 2% milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
7 maple-flavored bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, whisk egg, milk, and melted butter until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.

-Heat oil to 350° in an electric skillet or deep fryer. Drop tablespoonfuls of batter, a few at a time, into the hot oil. Fry 3-4 minutes or until golden brown, turning often. Drain on paper towels.

-In a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup, milk, and vanilla until smooth. Dip warm doughnuts into glaze; sprinkle tops with bacon.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


