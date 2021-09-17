Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Maple-Bacon Doughnut Bites

While these delicious bite-size treats are ready in minutes, they’ll be gone in a flash!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar



2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1 large egg1/2 cup 2% milk1 tablespoon butter, meltedOil for deep-fat frying

GLAZE:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

7 maple-flavored bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, whisk egg, milk, and melted butter until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.

-Heat oil to 350° in an electric skillet or deep fryer. Drop tablespoonfuls of batter, a few at a time, into the hot oil. Fry 3-4 minutes or until golden brown, turning often. Drain on paper towels.

-In a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup, milk, and vanilla until smooth. Dip warm doughnuts into glaze; sprinkle tops with bacon.

