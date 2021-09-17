Clarion Family Farm & Home Store to Open in October

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michigan-based retailer Family Farm & Home plans to open their new retail location at the Clarion Mall in October.

(Photo by Leon Aristeguieta)

The Clarion store, which will be located in the former JC Penney store at the south end of the Clarion Mall, will be the second Family Farm & Home location in Pennsylvania. Their Meadville store opened in 2018.

The Clarion Family Farm & Home is scheduled to hold a soft opening on October 14, at which time they will announce the grand opening.

According to a release from the company, as with all of its locations, when FFH opens its Clarion location, one of its goals is to be active in and promote the rural lifestyle of the Clarion community and surrounding areas.

“We truly are your trusted resource, just down the road,” Tim Fansler, Co-President and Chief Merchandising Officer, said in the release.

“Our focus on superior customer service through in-depth product knowledge and training, paired with our extensive and competitively priced assortments, make us the ideal one stop shop.”

To lead this endeavor, Family Farm & Home has entrusted Bobbi Wood. Wood was born and raised in Clarion and enjoys the rural lifestyle, including hunting and fishing. After serving in the U.S. Army for eight years, including a year in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, she returned to the area, where she’s worked retail and management in both hardware and farm stores. Wood and her knowledgeable staff are eager to serve the Clarion community.

Family Farm & Home is a Michigan-based, family-owned and operated company with a focus on the local community and customer service. Having experienced significant growth since opening its first three locations in 2002, FFH currently operates over 60 stores throughout the midwest. Core departments include feed and accessories for pets, horses and livestock, as well as farming supplies.

The chain also offers products for home heating, lawn and garden, hardware, automotive, work clothing, footwear, and more. Family Farm & Home’s mission is to treat customers like family and to help them work smarter and faster by providing the best quality products and expert advice to get the job done, at prices that make sense.

To learn more, please visit www.familyfarmandhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.