Clarion Man Runs Out of Gas After Allegedly Stealing Trailer

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Theft and related charges have been filed against a Clarion man who ran out of gas after allegedly stealing a trailer from a property in Paint Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 32-year-old Adam Douglas Dolby, on September 15:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1



– Loitering And Prowling At Night Time, Misdemeanor 3– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:58 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, a known victim reported finding Adam Douglas Dolby walking around his residence without permission.

Police proceeded to the scene and spoke to Dolby, who authorities say initially stated that he ran out of gas and was walking home, the complaint states.

Dolby told police that he “found” a trailer on his way home and said he “did not want anyone else to steal it or run into it, so he hooked up to it” and was then on his way home when he ran out of gas, according to the complaint.

He indicated that he had unhooked the trailer and left it to go get gas. He also told police he took his hitch off the truck because he knew it was illegal to drive with a hitch if you are not towing anything.

Dolby also reportedly told police that he hadn’t contacted authorities about the trailer because his phone was dead. However, when police asked to see his phone, they found it had a nearly full battery and good cell service, according to the complaint.

Police then located a truck registered to Dolby and a trailer (registered to a second victim) on Miola Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County. Police also observed the wiring harness on the trailer had been damaged from dragging on the roadway, the complaint states.

At the scene, police noticed two “skinny” tire marks in the dew on the grass leading from the rear of the truck to where the trailer was located, as well as a set of footprints leading the tire tracks to the trailer’s location from the truck. They also found a ball/hitch that had been thrown in the tall brush approximately six feet south of the truck, according to the complaint.

Police then went to speak further to the owner of the trailer.

At the victim’s residence, the victim showed police where his trailer was typically kept, and police observed tire tracks identical to the set and the recovery scene in the dew on the grass leading from the trailer’s former location heading west through the victim’s field. The tire tracks led west, onto a Rails to Trails path, which is paved, making the direction of travel from that point unknown. However, from this location, there is vehicle access approximately 900 feet to the north and approximately 1,000 feet to the south, the complaint states.

The complaint also notes the victim told police he did not give anyone permission to use his trailer. The victim estimated the value of the trailer at $1,000.00.

Dolby was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on October 5 with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

