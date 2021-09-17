Clarion vs. Keystone Volleyball Match Canceled



KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — For the second time in three days, the Clarion volleyball team has had a scheduled game canceled.

On Tuesday, the Bobcats were on the bus ready to leave for Redbank Valley when the game was called off. Thursday afternoon their match against Keystone was canceled.

Keystone is dealing with COVID issues. Wednesday night the Panthers beat Karns City without four of their players because they were in quarantine.

Clarion hosted Tyrone Wednesday night and earned the sweep. Korrin Burns had 19 kills in that match.

The match will be made up Oct. 21.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.