Dollar General Continues Clarion County Campaign into Sligo

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Dollar General continues its expansion into Clarion County with a new planned store near Sligo.

According to Mike O’Donnell, of Steckbeck Engineering and Surveying, Inc., they are working toward a tentative goal of opening before Christmas if paving is completed.

Clarion County Planning Commission on Wednesday night granted preliminary approval to Sligo (68) DPP, LLC for a 9,100 Square Foot Dollar General Store Land Development Application along Route 68 in Piney Township.

“The store will be similar in size to many of the other stores in Clarion County,” said Kevin Reichard, Clarion County Engineer. “They have a 30-foot wide driveway proposed from Route 68. They will also have 30 approved parking spaces.

“They also decided to go with on-site sewage because there was no extended sewage line out as far for the site on that side of Route 68. DEP approved the sewage, and they also got approval for municipal water service from Pennsylvania American Water.”

The 2.35-acre subdivided parcel was owned by Ben and Karen Paulden.

“The opening goal was before Christmas, but we’ll see if that happens,” said O’Donnell. “It’s all going to come down to when they can pave. I think if they can get the grading done in time to pave, then everything else will kind of fall into place.”

According to O’Donnell, all approvals for the work are now in hand. The company had NPDS approval for the better part of a year but struggled with the DEP of the online sewer.

“They (DEP) are incredibly backed up at this point with reviews, and it took much longer than anticipated, but we’re finally at the point where we have online sewer approval, and all approvals in hand,” said O’Donnell. “They’re geared up and will start construction as soon as possible before the start of cold weather. It’s been a long process, and we appreciate working with Clarion County. I think we’re finally near the finish line here and ready for construction.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.