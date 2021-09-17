Ezra and Deborrah Thompson Celebrate 55 Years of Marriage

Ezra and Deborrah Thompson recently celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Ezra and Deborrah (Giles) Thompson were married on September 16, 1966, in New Bethlehem by Reverend Thomas.

Mrs. Thompson enjoys baking and gardening, and Mr. Thompson enjoys woodworking and fixing things in his workshop. Together they enjoy fishing, camping, and spending time with family.

The couple has four children, Darin Thompson, Heidi Flick and husband Paul, Gretta Weaver and husband Barry, and Courtney Kirkwood and her significant other Scot McCartney.

The couple also have ten grandchildren, Eric and Hanna Thompson; Kayla Burkhardt and husband Corey; Brandon Flick; Austin, Logan, and Karissa Weaver; and Cameron, Tanner, and Trey Kirkwood.

