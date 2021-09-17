GANT: Wisor Headed to County Court in Strangulation Case

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man has been accused of physically assaulting a woman for four days straight.

Cameron S. Wisor, 25, was originally charged by Lawrence Township police with felony strangulation (four counts), misdemeanor unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault and related offenses.

On Wednesday Wisor had all charges held to county court following a preliminary hearing, except for one felony count of strangulation, which was dismissed. Bail is set at $100,000 monetary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were contacted at 4:29 a.m. Sept. 9 about domestic violence at a Bailey Settlement Highway address.

The victim reported Wisor was physically assaulting her and destroying the home. She said she was in her vehicle and on her way to the station to speak with officers.

Once there, she said Wisor had lived with her for at least two months, but they arranged for him to move out while she wasn’t home Sept. 5. However, he hid in a spare room that’s rarely used or entered.

Sometime after she returned home, Wisor allegedly emerged and proceeded to punch, kick and threaten her. She said the abuse continued for four days.

The victim’s right eye was bloodshot, which she said was just “punched in.” Both of her arms also had several visible bruises that were in different stages of healing.

She said Wisor didn’t allow her to leave the residence, and had threatened to kill her. She said he would threaten to stomp on her head, then do so while she was lying on the ground.

Multiple times, the victim said Wisor grabbed her by the throat with two hands and squeezed. She said she felt as though she couldn’t breathe when he did this and like she’d pass out.

On Sept. 9, she said she wasn’t thinking clearly and gave Wisor a ride to her home after work. After they got there, she said Wisor started screaming and assaulting her again.

During the altercation, she said Wisor damaged her phone screen, which made it inoperable without Google Assistant, and that’s how she managed to call 911 once she fled.

Wisor also tried calling the victim – with very little pause – the entire time she was being interviewed by police, according to the affidavit.

