Hearing Continued for Area Man Busted Selling Meth in Clarion Borough

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued on Tuesday for a local man who was busted selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Clarion.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 35-year-old Johnathan Dale Hudson was continued on September 14 and is scheduled to resume at 2:15 p.m. on September 28.

He faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)



– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $250,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a controlled purchase of methamphetamine in April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on April 29, CNET made a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Johnathan Hudson and a known individual in exchange for $100.00 in U.S. currency.

Police observed as a confidential informant (C.I.) made the exchange at a location on South 5th Avenue.

The complaint indicates the C.I. told police that during the exchange, the C.I. observed Hudson giving the money to the known individual and the known individual handing Hudson the baggie of crystal methamphetamine which Hudson then provided to the C.I.

The substance in the bag was tested by the Erie Regional Crime Lab and tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Through the course of the investigation into Hudson’s drug trafficking, he has been residing in different locations – including Clarion, Sligo, and the Meadville area – and his actual residence is not known to law enforcement, according to the complaint.

Hudson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:53 p.m. on September 2.

Court documents indicate Hudson also has a third-degree felony criminal trespass charge pending in the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in relation to an incident in Meadville in June.

