Janet C. Baldwin, 87, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

She was born August 9, 1934 in Claremont, NH and was the daughter of the late Adelard and Leona Fecteau.

Janet graduated from Stevens High School in Claremont.

She worked for Valley Grove School District for a number of years.

She enjoyed making silk flower arrangements and flying with her late husband.

Janet was a member of St. Patrick Church since 1966.

Janet and Russ frequented King’s restaurant for breakfast and Station 4 for dinner, most often with friends and family.

Janet married Russell E. Baldwin in St. Mary’s Church in Claremont and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2021.

She is survived three children Glen (Paula) of Chambersburg, PA, John of Titusville, PA, and Catherine of Franklin. She has four Grandchildren Julie of Winter Garden, FL, Kevin (Caitlyn) of Winchester, VA, Mitchell of Titusville and Jillian of Titusville. She had one great grandson Kaerik of Winchester, VA. She is also survived by a sister, Ann LaFlam of Meriden, NH.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister and a brother.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, officiating.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 12:30 P.M. Wednesday at the Franklin Elks Lodge Dining Room.

Private burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Claremont, NH at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Precious Paws or to the Young Eagle’s.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

