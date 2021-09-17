Say What?!: Moose Relocated After Wandering into Traffic, Hitting Car

MASSACHUSETTS – A moose was safely relocated after wandering into a Massachusetts city, running into traffic, and hitting a car.

Drivers in Worcester said they spotted the moose charging through traffic Wednesday morning.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.