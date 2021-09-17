 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Check Out the Certified Pre-Owned & New Vehicles at Redbank Chevrolet!

Friday, September 17, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

28816176165x640NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Redbank Chevrolet and check out their certified pre-owned and new vehicles on display at their dealership in New Bethlehem!


NEW 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 (pictured above and below)

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT All Star Edition

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $48,810


28816176166x640
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2020 CHEVROLET BLAZER LT

MILES: 29,039
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $35,990


28753316661x640
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


Meet the Sales Team at REDBANK CHEVROLET IN NEW BETHLEHEM!


Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman.

Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

Stop in and ask one of Redbank Chevrolet’s knowledgeable sales professionals about their vehicles on display.


PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE

MILES: 21,502
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $39,490


28819584701x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET TRAX

MILES: 13,037
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $20,990


28740192677x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2017 CADILLAC XT5

MILES: 55,788
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $28,990


28664363403x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500

MILES: 36,188
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $38,990


SierraCLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.


Redbank Chevrolet is the only dealership in Clarion County that offers Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Vehicles.


Here is a list of reasons to buy a CERTIFIED pre-owned GM vehicle versus a traditional used vehicle:

  • The vehicles able to be certified are model years 2016 or newer with less than 75,000 miles
  • These vehicles go through a 172 point inspection to ensure every aspect is in good working order
  • They include a scheduled maintenance plan
  • Many of these vehicles come with a warranty that covers up to 100,000 miles
  • We offer courtesy transportation and we can even pick up your vehicle so you don’t have to leave home or work!

logo-cpo

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.