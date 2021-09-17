Sylvester R. “Bob” Becker, Jr., age 96, a lifelong resident of Oil City, entered into the gates of heaven on September 15, 2021.

Born on March 2, 1925, he was the first-born child of the late Sylvester R. Becker, Sr. and Winifred Rutherford Becker.

Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII from May 1943 to January 1946 in Europe. He was awarded various medals during his military service, including some with clusters. He was hospitalized in Germany after being injured in the war.

Mr. Becker was a member of the Reno United Methodist Church.

Bob was a well-known barber in Oil City for 35 years and held the position of secretary and treasurer for the Barbers Local 599 of Oil City. He was VP for the PA Barber Association.

He was also a member of the American Legion Post 208 of Ridgway, PA, a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans and Commanders Club, a member of the National WWII Memorial, and a lifetime charter member of the Disabled for Life Memorial Foundation.

Bob frequently volunteered for homeless veterans.

Bob was a member and Past Master of Petrolia Lodge #363 F. & A.M. and a longtime member of Venango Lodge of Perfection, Valley of Oil City, as well as a member of the New Castle Consistory.

His hobbies included woodworking, coin collecting where he served as the VP of Oil Creek Coin Club 1963 and working crossword puzzles and crypto quotes. He loved spending time with his family, especially going to breakfast with his brother Ray.

He was known for his many “theories” on life, including his popular theory, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

On November 5, 1948, he was married in the Lamey Church parsonage by the Rev. Griffith to the love of his life, Donna Aileen Marvin. She preceded him in death on July 3, 2010.

He is survived by two daughters, Darlene M. (Ron) Sampsell of Oil City, Rhonda L. (Gary) King of Franklin, a son Karl E. Becker of Ridgway, and a brother Raymond Becker of Titusville.

Bob was a proud grandpa to three grandsons, one granddaughter, three great grandsons, three great granddaughters, and several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, and step great great grandchildren. Also surviving are several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Donna, he was preceded in death by a sister Maxine, a brother John, his son Richard D. Becker, son-in-law Roland Heasley, and daughter in law Linda Becker.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Sunday, September 19, from 2 pm to 4 pm, with funeral services beginning at 4 pm with retired United Methodist Pastor, Cindy Weber, officiating.

Interment will take place on Monday, September 20, at 10 am at Lamey Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Oil City or Franklin or the Reno United Methodist Church.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

