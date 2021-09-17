Teresa R. Reddinger, age 77, of Distant, stepped into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday morning, September 15, 2021, at Penn Highlands, DuBois.

Born April 1, 1944, in Deanville, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Miles William Hetrick and O. Jean Shindledecker Hetrick Bish.

She graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1962.

She married Dennis P. Reddinger on April 26, 1963.

Teresa was the secretary for Reddinger Coal Company and later for H.E. Fox, Inc. of Distant.

She was a member of the Distant Baptist Church and previously played piano at Deanville and Springside Baptist churches.

Teresa loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events and extracurricular activities.

Survivors include her husband, Denny and their children: Sherri Lynn McGinnis and husband, Rod, and Terry R. Reddinger and wife, Keli, all of New Bethlehem; Five grandchildren: Justin (Giulia) McGinnis, Nicole (Ryan) Nelson, Erica McGinnis, Andrew (Brooke) Reddinger and Emma Reddinger, and two great grandchildren, Ethan Nelson and Hudson Reddinger.

Teresa is also survived by siblings, William (Sandy) Hetrick of New Bethlehem, Sally (Buck) Fitzsimmons of Ringgold and Cathy (Gary) Truitt of Kittanning, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Ben Hunsberger; sister, Toni Hetrick, and stepfather, Homer Bish.

Private family services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem with Reverend David Westover, pastor of the Distant Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to Teresa’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.

