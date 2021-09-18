A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light east wind.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

