Clarion Hospital Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 26 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, September 16, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/15/2021: 14,626

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,320

Positives: 2,358

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/15/2021: 59,665

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 20,612

Positives: 5,492

Hospital Inpatients as of 09/16/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 5 patients. 0 suspected. 5 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 40 patients. 0 suspected. 40 confirmed. 5 ICU.

Clarion COVID-19 testing site hours are 10am-4pm, M-F. The site is located at the Clarion Hospital Health Complex Building, 24 Doctors Lane, Clarion, Pa 16214.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.