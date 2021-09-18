 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Tennis: Golden Eagles Fall to Allegheny, 7-0

Saturday, September 18, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_strouse01CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team held its first home dual of the 2021-22 season on Friday, falling 7-0 to Allegheny at Campbell Courts.

Clarion (0-1) will be back in action on Sept. 25 when they welcome Thiel for a home dual.

Alexis Strouse had the best match of the day, giving Ella Swan everything she could handle in No. 1 singles. Strouse kept it close in both sets with Swan, but ultimately dropped the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-4. Freshman Alayna McGovern also had a competitive match, falling in No. 5 singles to Allison Riley by a 6-2, 6-3 score.

The Gators swept the doubles session to take the first point of the day, winning all three matches on the court by a 6-1 score. Allegheny then proceeded to take all of the singles matches as well, clinching the 7-0 win.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.