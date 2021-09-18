Clarion University Tennis: Golden Eagles Fall to Allegheny, 7-0

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team held its first home dual of the 2021-22 season on Friday, falling 7-0 to Allegheny at Campbell Courts.

Clarion (0-1) will be back in action on Sept. 25 when they welcome Thiel for a home dual.

Alexis Strouse had the best match of the day, giving Ella Swan everything she could handle in No. 1 singles. Strouse kept it close in both sets with Swan, but ultimately dropped the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-4. Freshman Alayna McGovern also had a competitive match, falling in No. 5 singles to Allison Riley by a 6-2, 6-3 score.

The Gators swept the doubles session to take the first point of the day, winning all three matches on the court by a 6-1 score. Allegheny then proceeded to take all of the singles matches as well, clinching the 7-0 win.

