Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at UFP Parker, LLC
Saturday, September 18, 2021 @ 08:09 AM
UFP Parker, LLC is hiring at their Parker, PA location.
Day and afternoon shifts.
Benefits:
- Competitive wages
- Medical insurance
- Health savings account with company contribution
- Dental insurance
- Vision insurance
- Basic and voluntary life insurance
- Disability insurance
- 401(k) plan with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
- Stock purchase program with employee discount
- Educational reimbursement
- Wellness programs and challenges
- Other supplemental benefits
- Many more!
Apply online at www.ufpi.com/careers — at Universal Forest Products.
