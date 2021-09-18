Marian Jean Oliphant, 93 of Kennerdell passed away September 13, 2021, at her home.

Marian was born September 19, 1927 in Emlenton PA at the home of her parents, MM Say and Vera V. McCandless Say.

Marian graduated from Emlenton High School.

She married Raymond Oliphant on June 21, 1947. Together the couple had 3 children; James, Jerry and Karen. Marian was a devoted mother and wife and enjoyed keeping her home for her family.

She enjoyed vacations in Canada, visiting her family, spending time with her grandchildren and attending her church at East Unity Presbyterian Church when she was able.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her son James Oliphant and his wife Barb of Kennerdell and her daughter Karen Lappin of Michigan and a daughter in law Laurie Oliphant of Kennerdell. Her grandchildren Jessica Fischer (Matthew), Stacy McPherson (Daniel), Amy Ragsdale (Alton), Kristine Oliphant (Jimmy Wheeler), Kelly Begeal (James), Rachel Scheinman (Adam), Kyle Lappin, Alexa Lappin, Sarah Boston (Matt). Marian great grandchildren; Emma Fischer, Nathan Fischer, Alexander Fischer, Korrin Harvey, Kaitlyn Harvey, Alex Ragsdale, Aliyah Ragsdale, Kamille Begeal, Colton Hale, Wyatt Begeal, Tyler Begeal, Abbot Scheinman, Olmstead Scheinman.

Marian was welcomed into heaven by her parents, husband, son Jerry Oliphant and a brother Harry Say and a sister Doris Latshaw.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville PA is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends and family may email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

