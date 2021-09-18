Central Clarion Falls to Unbeaten Brookville

CLARION, Pa. – The Brookville Raiders jumped out to an early 13-0 lead against Central Clarion and never looked back, coasting to a 40-14 victory to remain unbeaten and a perfect 4-0.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Raider quarterback Charlie Krug was nearly perfect, going 20 for 24 for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

Brookville looked to use their run game to open the passing lanes against the Wildcats and the game plan worked to perfection.

“Anytime you get a win against Clarion is a good night, ” said head coach Scott Park. “Our guys came out focused and ready to go after our first drive.”

Brookville opened the scoring at the 5:44 mark in the first quarter after Krug found Jackson Zimmerman for a 40 yards strike, putting the Raiders in control 6-0.

“We have to keep getting better,” Park said. “We know that next week is going to be tough, we are really going to see who wants to bring it.”

It was Brookville scoring again in the second quarter at the 9:54 mark when Tate Lindermuth plunged ahead for a two-yard score, as the Raiders grabbed the momentum out of the stadium with the score 13-0.

“The strength of the run game is awesome,” said Park. “We haven’t had backs that could carry a workload like this for a while.”

In total control, Brookville scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter as the Raiders cruised into the halftime break with the lead 33-0… so they thought.

With less than 10 seconds left in the half Central Clarion quarterback Jase Ferguson found senior receiver, Christian Simko, for a long completion as Simko raced to the goal line but was tackled just short of the chalk.

“Christian really stepped up tonight,” said Head Coach Dave Eggleton “He was the receiver that we know and expect him to be tonight, he was physical and fought for possession.”

Ferguson would find Simko in the back of the endzone as time expired putting the Wildcats on the scoreboard 33-7.

Brookville added one more score in the 3rd quarter when Krug found his favorite target Brayden Kunselman for a 62-yard catch and score. After the PAT attempt, Brookville was in the driver’s seat with a score of 40-7.

Ferguson would answer the call one more time for Eggleton and staff, finding Ashton Rex who was streaking down the seam uncovered for a 33-yard touchdown as Central pulled back to a score of 40-14.

“We’ve been through a pretty tough schedule so far, ” said Eggleton. “There’s still a lot of football left to be played so we will see how our guys respond to the adversity.”

Looking ahead to next week, it will be a battle of unbeatens when the Raiders take on the Karns City Gremlins. As for Central Clarion, they hit the road to take on St. Mary’s in a non-conference matchup.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.