Police Seeking Information on Credit Card Fraud at Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the individuals who are reportedly involved in credit card fraud at Walmart.

PSP Clarion responded to a report of a fraudulent charge on a 74-year-old Sligo man’s credit card.

Police say a charge in the amount of $971.86 was made at the Clarion Walmart around 6:02 p.m. on Saturday, September 4.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Trooper Baughman, of PSP Clarion, at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.