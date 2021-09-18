Special Night: Return Game Helps Union/A-C Valley Roll Past Otto-Eldred, 42-0



DUKE CENTER, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Whether it was on offense, defense or special teams, Ryan Cooper made his presence felt for the Union/A-C Valley football team.

The junior had a rare football hat trick on Friday night, finding the end zone in all three phases as the Falcon Knights made the long trek to McKean County and dismantled Otto-Eldred, 42-0.

(Pictured, Caden Rainey had a big night returning punts in the Union/A-C Valley win)

Cooper caught a 5-yard touchdown pass, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score, and also returned an interception for a TD in the win.



It wasn’t just a special night for Cooper. It was a special night for the Union/A-C Valley special teams as well.

Caden Rainey also returned a punt 67 yards for a score. Rainey piled up 161 yards on his four punt returns against Otto-Eldred.

“Pleased with our special teams play tonight,” said Union/A-C Valley coach Brad Dittman. “Need to continue to put points on the board with our special teams.”

The special teams and defense helped buoy the offense, which also had its moments.

Mikey Card got Union/A-C Valley on the board in the second quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run.

Bailey Crissman then found Cooper for a TD pass before Rainey’s punt return that made it 21-0 at the half.

The fireworks continued in the third quarter.

After Cooper’s kickoff and interception returns, Card sprinted 40 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring.

Card finished with 60 yards on just five carries and Cooper caught three passes for 44 yards.

It was the second consecutive shutout for Union/A-C Valley, which has outscored its last two opponents 119-0. Carter Terwint led the defensive effort with 12 tackles and Card also had nine stops.

The Falcon Knights were scheduled to play at Bucktail last Thursday, but a COVID quarantine situation at A-C Valley forced the cancelation of that game.

Dittman was happy with how his team responded after the unexpected bye.

“Pleased with the team’s effort and fortitude tonight after not being able to practice or play last week,” Dittman said. “The players worked hard this week and did what they needed to do to win tonight.”



