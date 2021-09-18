Dan Smith’s Candies Reopens to Great Acclaim from Local Community

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Dan Smith’s Candies and Gifts on Friday held its official reopening ceremony at its new location, the former Wein’s building in Clarion Borough.

(Pictured above, from left: Amy Scarnati, Lisa Heller, and Joe Scarnati.)

Amy and Joe Scarnati, owners of Dan Smith’s, purchased the Wein’s building in May and moved their store to the new Main Street location after extensive renovations and have renamed it “Main Street Emporium.”

“It was a lot of work, but it was worth it,” Lisa Heller, who manages Dan Smith’s in Clarion, told exploreClarion.com.

“We saw the potential in a building that had been here for over 100 years,” said Amy Scarnati, “and we just didn’t want it to be empty. And, we wanted to own the space that we were in.”

The interior remodeling process to convert the building from a clothing store to a candy shop began after the late May Wein’s sale and was completed in August.

“We spent a lot of time demolitioning everything that was in here,” said Joe Scarnati. “We filled two very large roll-off containers with demo material. Lots of people to thank here that helped us. Our painter Todd MacBeth, Max Heller, the contractor Bill McMillan.”

The interior design of the building is not the only change.

“We’ve actually named the building the Main Street Emporium,” said Joe Scarnati. “Our plan is to soon remove the Wein’s sign, and then next year we’ll be repainting the façade. The designer is putting together a movie theater-type marquee. It will be in neon and say ‘Main Street Emporium.'”

The new Dan Smith’s location will feature everything sold at the old store, as well as new some new products.

Apart from an expanded gift selection, Dan Smith’s now has ice cream and milkshakes.

“Dan Smith’s started back in the ice cream business back in the 50s,” explained Joe. “We actually found a local manufacturer in Kersey, they go by Brandy Camp Creamery. What we incorporated into it was Dan Smith’s candies into some of the ice cream. You can buy peanut butter meltaway ice cream, you can buy butter brickle with our toffee, chocolate peanut butter bar ice cream. So it’s a neat twist.”

The Clarion store is Dan Smith’s best performing location. Apart from Clarion, Dan Smith’s has stores in Brookville, Ridgway, DuBois, and Indiana.

In addition to Heller, Dan Smith’s in Clarion has four other employees.

“What’s amazing is that besides holidays, Lisa was always able to manage the day-to-day operations by herself,” said Amy. “But since she’s been down here, the increase in business and the ice cream, we’ve had two girls on for most of the day. Opening on Sunday is also new.”

Joe mentioned that the Dan Smith’s factory in Brookville is currently at capacity with five different retail locations.

“We’re trying to manage that,” said he. “Our focus is on our stores. Previously, Dan Smith’s focus was more on fundraising. As we all know, there’s not many kids who come knocking on your door anymore to sell anything. We focused away from that when we took over; we focused more on the retail side.”

However, he did leave open the possibility of another store in the Franklin area.

“Not right away, but show us a space and a manager and who knows. I was crazy enough to buy into this building,” stated Joe.

Apart from Dan Smith’s, the new Main Street Emporium houses Sugar Tree Boutique and 30 antique vendors on the second floor.

