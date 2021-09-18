UPDATE: Route 28 Reopens After Double-Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle & Vehicle

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 28 reopened early Saturday morning after two people were killed on Friday night in a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that State Route 28 reopened on Saturday around 2:44 a.m.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the fatal accident involving two vehicles happened around 9:03 p.m. on Friday, September 17, at the intersection of State Route 28 and Shannondale Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say both vehicles were traveling north on Route 28.

According to police, the second vehicle proceeded to make a left hand turn onto Shannondale Road.

The first vehicle then struck the second vehicle while attempting to pass a third vehicle on Route 28.

Operator 2 and Passenger 2 were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say operator information is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was called to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Summerville Volunteer Fire Department, two units from Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, and Summerville Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene, as well as Clarion-based State Police.

STAT MedEvac was also called to the scene.

Stay with exploreClarion.com for additional updates on this story.

