Several Successful Events Held in Clarion, Karns City During Suicide Prevention Week

Two local organizations held events during Suicide Prevention Week to raise money to bring awareness to the suicide epidemic.

Karns City, Pa.

On Sunday, September 12, the family of Tyler Barger held their annual Tyler Barger Memorial Walk at Karns City High School.

Tyler died by suicide in the Spring of 2018; his family has used his life and death as a way to bring awareness to suicide and raise money to help eradicate suicide.

Tyler is the son of Marta and Tim Barger, the brother of Reese and Katrina Barger, a nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

All money raised at the walk goes directly to iRise Leadership Institute. iRise provides resources, prevention efforts, support groups of all kinds, and more to those who struggle with mental health, have lost a family member or friend to suicide, or have survived suicide attempts.

This year, $15,488.00 was raised for iRise through the Barger family’s efforts.

More information on Tyler Barger Memorial Events can be found on Facebook. More information on iRise Leadership Institute can be found here.

Clarion, Pa.

Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention hosted their Annual Suicide Awareness Walk on Thursday, September 9, at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Clarion.

This year, Jamie Neeley was the keynote speaker at the event.

She spoke on her several attempts at suicide – her last attempt being nine years ago. She also briefly shared about her previous struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, as well as her struggle with accepting her mental health diagnosis.

Participants had the opportunity to visit tables of local businesses and organizations relating to mental health before the walk. The walk commenced at 6:00 p.m.; participants then walked approximately a mile through town in remembrance of loved ones who died by suicide.

Their efforts aren’t over, yet. For the duration of the month and through Autumn Leaf, Daddy’s Main Street has The Come Together Burger on their menu. $1.00 from each burger sold will be donated to the Coalition.

In addition to Daddy’s, Applebee’s is also participating in a Dine-to-Donate opportunity on September 30. The Dine-to-Donate is only valid on takeout orders placed online using the code “DOINGOOD” – no dine-in orders will count toward the opportunity. 15% of each bill using this code will be donated to the Coalition.

For more on Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention, click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, text 63288 (Clarion Number) or #741741 (National).

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.