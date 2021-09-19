A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.