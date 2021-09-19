All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Marshall Tucker
Marshall Tucker served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Marshall L. Tucker
Born: September 13, 1930
Died: August 8, 2020
Hometown: West Hickory, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
A 1949 graduate of West Hickory High School, Marshall Tucker served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Click here to view a full obituary.
