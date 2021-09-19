Clarion University Cross Country Places Third at Allegheny Cross Country Classic

MEADVILLE, Pa. – The Golden Eagle cross country team returned to action on Saturday afternoon, with Clarion placing third at the Allegheny Cross Country Classic in Meadville.

Gabby Kutchma was once again the top finisher for the Golden Eagles, as the freshman placed sixth in the 4.87K race with a time of 19:20.1. That was just eight seconds faster than the second-placed Golden Eagle in the field, Haley Schaller, who took eighth overall.

Two more freshman were the next to cross the line for Clarion, with Bailey Royhab placing 25th overall with a time of 20:42. Allison Farson was just seven seconds behind her, taking 28th with a time of 20:49.2 Beka McClymonds filled out the top-five for the Golden Eagles, taking 36th with a time of 21:19.1.

Autumn Pettinato was the sixth-place finisher for Clarion, taking 47th overall, and Kia Braithwaite completed the scoring places for Clarion with a 69th-place finish.

