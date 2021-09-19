Police: Clarion Man Claims Gun ‘Went Off By Itself’ in His Apartment

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Clarion man who told police his pistol “went off by itself” in his apartment while he was sleeping.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Riley Scott Slagle on September 15.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:08 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a location on Agway Drive for a report of a firearm being discharged inside an apartment building.

The complaint indicates the caller advised 9-1-1 that “his handgun went off by itself and that it woke him up.” The caller was then advised to leave the gun where it was, but he refused and said that he was outside holding the gun. The caller was reported to police to be Riley Slagle.

Police then approached the scene and found Slagle outside with one hand empty and the other clutching a cell phone, according to the complaint.

He was ordered to put his hands up and asked where the gun was located.

Slagle then directed officers to an area by a parked vehicle. He was subsequently patted down to make sure he was not armed.

According to the complaint, Slagle told the officers that “his pistol went off on its own and that he didn’t do it.” Police then proceeded to the area Slagle indicated and found a small Ruger .380 pistol on the ground with the slide locked back and the chamber empty. The gun was subsequently secured in a police vehicle.

Slagle, who had an odor of alcohol on his breath, admitted to drinking prior to the incident, the complaint states.

Police then went to the surrounding apartments to check on the welfare of the other residents. They spoke to a known male and a known female in one of the apartments who reported hearing someone “banging and moving around” in Slagle’s apartment, then hearing a loud “bang” from the apartment. The known male said he went outside to the shared landing, and Slagle exited his apartment in a panic approximately five to ten minutes later.

The known man told police that Slagle stated he had been sleeping and his pistol had gone off on its own. The man noted Slagle initially said the pistol was on his dresser, but later changed his story and said it was on his kitchen table.

The known woman said when she heard the “bang,” she believed it was a gunshot and was very frightened, the complaint indicates.

The known man told police that Slagle told him he (Slagle) had been sleeping when the gun went off. However, the known man noted that Slagle was completely dressed when he came out of the apartment and did not appear to have been asleep. He also reiterated that he had heard movement inside Slagle’s apartment before the gun went off, according to the complaint.

When asked if he heard Slagle’s door open after the shot or heard anyone leave the apartment in a hurry after the shot, the man said he did not hear or see anyone leave and that Slagle’s apartment door did not open until Slagle opened it, the complaint states.

Slagle was then asked for and reportedly granted permission for police to enter his apartment to attempt to locate where the bullet from the gun had gone. He was permitted to enter with the officers to secure his dog.

When police entered, they observed a small wooden table with a Ruger branded holster and a small black magazine for the previously located gun containing four full metal jacket rounds. They also found one hollow-point .380 round on the table, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Slagle told police the round that was discharged from the pistol was a hollow point and went on to say the loose round on the table had been in the chamber after the gun went off and that he “cleared” the unfired hollow point from the weapon and placed it on the table. He told police that he knew one round was missing because he loaded the magazine in a manner so that the first two rounds that would be fired would be hollow points and only one hollow point remained in the weapon.

Police then found a small hole in the floor close to the front door where Slagle reported the gun had been pointing.

The complaint notes the hole appeared to be at an angle and appeared to be approximately the same diameter as a .380 bullet.

When asked if the hole had been in the floor before the gun went off, Slagle reportedly said it had not and had been created by the bullet.

The hole in the floor and the angle of entry “in no way made any sense with what Slagle reported,” according to police.

The complaint indicates the round could not have entered the floor of the apartment at an angle if it was on the table and would have, instead, traveled into the wall. Police attempted to remove the bullet but found it had gone into the subfloor. They also noted that there was no singed or burned area around the entry hole to indicate the bullet was discharged in close proximity to the floor.

The floor in which the bullet entered is directly above an occupied apartment. However, police did not find any holes in the ceiling of the apartment below, which indicated that the bullet was lodged somewhere between the floor and the ceiling.

When asked where the casing from the spent round was, Slagle reportedly told police he was not sure. Police then searched for the casing but were unable to locate it.

According to the complaint, when questioned again, Slagle told police he was “100 percent sure” the gun had gone off in his apartment and he was in bed when it went off. When asked if the gun had been in its holster when it went off, Slagle told police it had and went on to state the gun had been “giving him issues” and jamming.

The holster did not show any sign of damage or any sign the gun had been discharged inside of it.

When asked if the door to his apartment had been locked when he went to bed, Slagle reported it was and stated again that he awoke to the “boom,” ran into his kitchen to find the gun, and unloaded it.

As police were leaving the apartment, Slagle reportedly fell and said he hurt his ankle, and Clarion EMS was subsequently called to the scene. Slagle was then transported to Clarion Hospital Emergency Room. While he was at the hospital, he was read his Miranda Warnings and agreed to give a written statement.

In his statement, Slagle changed his story slightly and stated the pistol was not in the holster when it went off, according to the complaint.

When asked about what state the gun was in when he found it, Slagle reportedly told police that the slide of the pistol was fully in battery, and the gun was ready to fire again. He reported that he then had to clear the pistol by removing the “live” hollow-point round from the chamber.

According to the complaint, Slagle’s statements do not fit with the mechanics of how a firearm operates, as the slide of the pistol would not have tracked to the rear as it normally would, the spent case would not have ejected from the chamber, and a live round would not have been picked up from the magazine and moved to the chamber.

It also indicates that the fact that Slagle reported he never saw a spent casing and the casing was unable to be located at the scene is also “problematic,” as the casing should have been located in the chamber of the pistol or in close proximity to it after it was fired, the complaint continues.

A closer examination of the gun found it to be a hammer-fired double-action weapon that requires a heavy trigger pull to cock the hammer fully to fire a round in the chamber. The pistol is also a double-action-only system with a shrouded hammer, meaning that the pistol’s hammer cannot be fully “cocked” manually, which in turn means that the only way it could go off would be if the trigger was pulled, as that is the only way to fully “cock” the hammer, the complaint indicates.

Police checked the serial number of the pistol through the official Ruger website and found it was not the subject of any recalls, according to the complaint.

Police also reviewed the recording of Slagle’s 9-1-1 call and found there were several inconsistencies in Slagle’s story.

In the conversation between Slagle and the 9-1-1 dispatcher, Slagle said the pistol was on his dresser, which was also what he initially told the known man at the scene.

Police then served a search warrant on Slagle’s apartment on August 30 at 11:43 a.m.

In addition, Riley’s father was contacted, and he came to get Riley’s dog from the apartment. The landlord was also contacted and was present to help police gain access to the apartment using his master key.

During the search, police cut out sections of the floor in an attempt to locate the bullet fired from the gun. No large or substantial pieces of the bullet could be located, but police found damage consistent with its trajectory and specks of metallic material believed to be bullet fragments, as well as damage to a joist believed to be the result of the bullet entering the floor, the complaint states.

Slagle was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:50 a.m. on Friday, September 17, on the following charges:

– Discharge Of A Firearm Into Occupied Structure, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

– Noise, Loud, Disturbing, Unnecessary Noise Prohibited, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on September 28 with Judge Quinn presiding.

