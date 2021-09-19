SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Hamballs Today, Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In and Take-Out
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Hamballs as their special on Sunday, September 19. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!
The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available!
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, September 19 – Hamballs
- Monday, September 20 – Chili Dogs
- Tuesday, September 21 – Ham and Scalloped Potatoes or Liver and Onions
- Wednesday, September 22 – Chicken Stuffed Shells, 4 Piece Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich
- Thursday, September 23 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, or Chicken Parmesan
- Friday, September 24 – Fish
- Saturday, September 25 – Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
The Korner Restaurant’s tasty appetizers and snacks are on the menu every day.
- Fried Mushrooms or Cauliflower
- Cheese Sticks
- Pizza Logs
- Hot Cheese Balls
- Jalapeno Poppers
- Mini Tacos
- Zucchini Sticks
- Cheese Curds
Be sure to leave room for their fresh pies and desserts!
Check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily. You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
