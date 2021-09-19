Union High School Announces 2021 Homecoming Court

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union High School has announced their 2021 homecoming court.

The crowning will be held at Union High School Vidunas Stadium on Friday, September 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Pictured above:

Left to right in the front row – Hailey Kriebel, Keira Croyle, Dominika Logue, Maggie Minick, and Mollee McCullough.

Left to right in the back row – Christian Rodgers, Caden Rainey, Aiden Weaver, Carter Terwint, Isaac Saylor, and Peter Hardy.

Not pictured: Mariah Ashbaugh.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.