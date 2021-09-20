A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers. High near 72. South wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

