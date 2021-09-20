Bonnie K. Sharrar, 59, of Transylvan Drive, Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2021.

She was born in Franklin on April 11, 1962, the daughter of the late William L. McDaniel, Sr. and Mary Kay Brown; her mother survives her.

She graduated from Rocky Grove High School and from Clarion University with a degree in Nursing.

She was married to Calvin Sharrar on September 20, 1980 and they truly loved and adored each other; he survives her.

Bonnie was a long time Tax Collector for Sandycreek Township.

She also owned and operated Sharrar Accounting and Tax Service.

She and her husband, Calvin, also owned and operated Fort Enterprises of Franklin, Inc., as well as Sharrar Rental and Leasing, LLC.

Also surviving are her four children, K. Ryan Sharrar of Houston, TX, Kaycelynn Sharrar of Grove City, Emily Osberg and her husband, Brad, of Gibsonia, and Katie Rial and her husband, Cody, of Franklin; and her four grandchildren (who affectionately called her “G.B.”), Kambree Kay and Camden “Hank” Rial, and Pennington Cal and Porter Claire Osberg.

She is further survived by her two brothers, William L. McDaniel, II, and Charles McDaniel; and by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to her father, Bonnie was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Kenneth Sharrar.

Bonnie was a very special person who always went out of her way to help people.

She always had a beautiful smile, a kind word, and had a big heart. She will be terribly missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 1 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Bonnie will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 beginning at 11 am, with Associate Pastor Sam Wagner, of the Christ United Methodist Church; officiating.

Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bonnie’s honor to the Venango Youth for Christ, 107 Bredinsburg Road, Seneca, PA 16346; and/or Seneca Hills Bible Conference, 276 Damascus Road, Polk, PA 16342. These were groups that were very dear to her.

In keeping with Bonnie’s passionate commitment towards giving forward, the family would like to thank the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and recommend that anyone thinking of giving one final gift to others use their services.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.