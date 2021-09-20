Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Duncan
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Duncan.
Duncan is a long-haired, adult male domestic cat.
He is house-trained, neutered, declawed, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
It is preferred that Duncan’s new home be one without dogs and children.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Duncan is friendly, affectionate, and dignified.
He is listed as having irritable bowel syndrome but is doing well on a prescription diet.
For more information on Duncan, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
