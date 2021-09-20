Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Everything Breakfast Sliders

These breakfast sliders combine all your favorite breakfast foods into one tasty package!

Ingredients

8 large eggs

1/4 cup 2% milk



2 green onions, thinly sliced1/4 teaspoon pepper8 tablespoons spreadable chive and onion cream cheese8 miniature bagels, split8 slices cheddar cheese, halved8 slices Canadian bacon8 cooked bacon strips, halved

GLAZE:

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1-1/2 teaspoons maple syrup

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons everything seasoning blend

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, green onions, and pepper until blended; pour into skillet. Cook and stir until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains; remove from heat.

-Spread cream cheese over bagel bottoms; place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Layer each with a half-slice of cheese and Canadian bacon. Spoon scrambled eggs over top. Layer with remaining halved cheese slices, cooked bacon, and bagel tops. Stir together butter, maple syrup, and garlic powder; brush over bagel tops. Sprinkle with everything seasoning blend.

-Bake until tops are golden brown and cheese is melted, 12-15 minutes.

