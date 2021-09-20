Clarion Men’s Golf Places 11th at Mercyhurst Invitational

NORTH EAST, Pa. – The Golden Eagle men’s golf team wrapped play at Lake View Country Club with a strong second round, as Clarion finished 11th at the Mercyhurst Invitational on Saturday.

Clarion cut 11 team strokes off their total from the day before, shooting a team score of 310.

Nick Giambrone was the top finisher for the Golden Eagles, tying for 18th in the field. The senior improved by two strokes from the last round to the next with a 74 on Saturday. Will Meyer made the biggest leap on the team, excising nine strokes from Friday to Saturday to shoot a 77 in the second round. Ryan Robinson still finished ahead of him in the overall standings, though, finishing with a two-day score of 157 while Meyer shot a 163.

Joey Vitali also cut strokes, shooting an 80 on Saturday to tie Meyer’s final score.

