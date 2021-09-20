 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Women’s Golf in 11th After Day One at Gannon

Monday, September 20, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_huth01ERIE, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s golf team finished the first day at the Michael Corbett Fall Classic on Sunday, with Clarion placing 11th after one round of action at Whispering Woods.

Clarion recorded a team score of 398 to start the tournament. Action will resume tomorrow morning.

Samantha Huth recorded her best round of the season as well as the best by any Golden Eagle in five years, carding a round of 80 over the first 18 holes. Early last week she shot an 83 at the Charleston Invitational, which at the time was the lowest score for a Clarion golfer since Christan Bowshier shot an 80 at Gannon’s fall invitational in 2016. Huth matched that score on Sunday to place 10th after one round.

Taylor Galigher was the second-lowest scorer for Clarion on Sunday, shooting a 102, while Sylvia Stibley finished just two strokes behind her at 104. McLain Alt rounded out Clarion’s scoring with a 112.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.