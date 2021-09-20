Clarion University Women’s Golf in 11th After Day One at Gannon

ERIE, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s golf team finished the first day at the Michael Corbett Fall Classic on Sunday, with Clarion placing 11th after one round of action at Whispering Woods.

Clarion recorded a team score of 398 to start the tournament. Action will resume tomorrow morning.

Samantha Huth recorded her best round of the season as well as the best by any Golden Eagle in five years, carding a round of 80 over the first 18 holes. Early last week she shot an 83 at the Charleston Invitational, which at the time was the lowest score for a Clarion golfer since Christan Bowshier shot an 80 at Gannon’s fall invitational in 2016. Huth matched that score on Sunday to place 10th after one round.

Taylor Galigher was the second-lowest scorer for Clarion on Sunday, shooting a 102, while Sylvia Stibley finished just two strokes behind her at 104. McLain Alt rounded out Clarion’s scoring with a 112.

