Coroner IDs Couple Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Monday, September 20, 2021 @ 05:09 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

crime-tapeREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The identities of the victims of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Redbank Township on Friday night have been released.

According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victims have been identified as 36-year-old Douglas Craig, of New Bethlehem, and 34-year-old Sarah Stewart, of Strattanville.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was accidental, according to Shingledecker.

Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that Craig was the operator of the motorcycle in a two-vehicle collision on Friday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the fatal accident involving two vehicles happened around 9:03 p.m. on Friday, September 17, at the intersection of State Route 28 and Shannondale Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say both vehicles were traveling north on Route 28.

According to police, the second vehicle proceeded to make a left hand turn onto Shannondale Road.

The first vehicle then struck the second vehicle while attempting to pass a third vehicle on Route 28.

The motorcyclist (operator of the second vehicle) and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Shingledecker was called to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Summerville Volunteer Fire Department, two units from Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, and Summerville Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene, as well as Clarion-based State Police.

STAT MedEvac was also called to the scene.

The roadway was closed for nearly six hours as a result of the collision.


