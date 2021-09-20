 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time LPN

Monday, September 20, 2021 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a full-time LPN for the Clinical Information Department.

This individual would be responsible for computer data entry, faxing and copying necessary paperwork for patient records, properly coding patients to ensure proper billing to insurance companies, communicating effectively with other staff members regarding patient information as well as many other clerical duties and tasks.

Qualifications:

  • Licensed as LPN in Pennsylvania
  • Previous experience ICD coding preferred
  • The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner
  • Ability to use a telephone
  • Must be able to read and write legibly.
  • Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received
  • Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner
  • Ability to work well with other people as well as independently
  • Highly organized individuals are a plus
  • Medium-High level of computer experience
  • Experience in general office work is highly preferred.

Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

WAGE NEGOTIABLE DEPENDENT ON EXPERIENCE LEVEL/QUALIFICATIONS.

Benefits for full-time employees include health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance paid time off, and more!

Applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE


