Featured Local Job: Temporary Part-Time Teacher
Monday, September 20, 2021 @ 02:09 PM
Clarion Area School District has a Temporary Part-Time 3rd Grade teaching position open immediately.
Must possess or be able to obtain all clearances.
Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Teaching application, copy of certificate, transcripts, and three letters of recommendation to:
Dr. Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214
The deadline for application is September 29, 2021.
