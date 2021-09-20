Irene Hoffman, age 95, of Clintonville, PA passed quietly in her sleep on Saturday Evening, Sept. 18, 2021.

Irene was born on November 12, 1925, in Grove City to Harold Montgomery and Octa Delilah (McKnight) Riddle.

She married John Leslie Hoffman on June 6, 1945; he preceded her in death June 9, 1996.

She was a longtime member of Union Presbyterian Church, Clintonville, PA.

Irene was a homemaker most of her life. She loved crafts and enjoyed attending craft and quilting shows.

She was known as the “Scrubbie Lady” to many people in the Clarion area.

She made kitchen scrubbies to give to anyone she knew or anyone who wanted one.

Irene is survived by two daughters, Karen Lee Butcherine, Slippery Rock and Diana L. Breniman, Shippenville, PA, four grandchildren, Kim (Clint) Deniker, Debi Butcherine, Michael (Kate) Bowersox, and Terry (Jen) Bowersox, and eight great grandchildren. Her parents, husband, and two brothers, Ray E. and Homer DeWayne Riddle preceded Irene in death.

Memorial donations to Union Presbyterian Church, 409 Emlenton St., Clintonville, PA 16372

The funeral service will be held at the Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 6:00 PM.

Visitation hours will be at the Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 4 to 6:00 PM.

Burial will be at Crestview Memorial Park, Inc.

An online guestbook, and more information, can be found at www.cunninghamfhgc.com.

