Jakes Rocks Trail Fest Set for September 24-26

BRADFORD, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is excited for the upcoming “Trail Fest” at Jakes Rocks from September 24 through September 26.

(Photo courtesy of Trails at Jakes Rocks)

The event is hosted by the Warren County Chamber of Business & Industry with the support of the Northern Allegheny Mountain Bike Association, Western New York Mountain Bike Association, and the Allegheny National Forest.

Trail Fest celebrates the exceptional mountain biking opportunities at Allegheny National Forest with The Trails at Jakes Rocks (TAJR) serving center stage. The event includes shuttle services, guided rides, clinics, demonstrations, and bicycle and food vendors. Registration is required to use the shuttles, but all clinics and group rides are free.

With hundreds expected to attend the event, the Trails at Jakes Rocks (TAJR) will be busy, and parking is limited. Event participants will park at Kinzua Beach, where shuttle services will take participants to the trailhead each day beginning at 9:00 a.m. Shuttles run until 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, a shuttle will run between Elijah Run Boat Launch, Dewdrop Campground, and the trailhead on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

During the event, bikers should anticipate directional restrictions on all trails within the TAJR system. Trails will be signed accordingly. Hikers should be mindful that bike traffic will be much higher than normal.

Forest visitors wishing to avoid the event and crowds might consider using the Rimrock Day Use Area or Morrison Trail System during the event. Parking at the Jakes Rocks picnic area and overlooks will be limited.

For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.bikereg.com/jakes-rocks-trail-fest.

