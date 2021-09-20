LeRoy E. Wagner, 52, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 16, 2021 from an accident at his golf course.

LeRoy was born on May 28, 1969 in Titusville, a son of Bernice Warner Wagner and the late Kenneth E. Wagner.

He was married to Kimberly Martz on November 13, 1993 at the Breedtown Baptist Church.

LeRoy was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1987.

LeRoy has been employed as the building maintenance supervisor at Venango Technology Center in Oil City since 2011.

He had also been employed at Cross Creek Resort, Electralloy, and Titusville Estates maintaining waste water systems and HVAC needs.

LeRoy was the devoted owner of Pop’s Windy Knolls Par 3 golf course in Titusville.

He enjoyed maintaining his golf course and was a great place to have a cold brew and his “famous” chicken wings with his friends.

LeRoy had served as president and coach of the Titusville Youth Wrestling Club, middle school and high school levels. He had coached the Raging Raisins Wrestling Club in North East, PA.

He had also worked the chains for Titusville High School Football and served as vice president of the Touchdown Club.

LeRoy was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, mowing, and bringing happiness to others.

He was a kind and giving person.

LeRoy is survived by his wife Kim of Titusville; a son, Hunter Wagner, attending Ottawa University in Kansas; his mother, Bernice Wagner of Titusville; his mother-in-law, Ginny Mietus, and grandfather-in-law, Harry “Papa” Martz, both of Titusville; a brother, Eric Wagner and wife Valerie of Titusville; two sisters, Brenda Aul and husband Mark of Pleasantville and Tracy Karns and husband Craig of Titusville; nieces and nephews, Michael and Emily Aul, Kristen and Autumn Karns, and Brooke and Hailey Wagner; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may visit the family at LeRoy’s favorite place, Pop’s Windy Knolls Par 3 Golf Course 811 Dempseytown Gresham Road Titusville, PA 16354 on Tuesday from 2 to 6 PM and attend the funeral service there on Wednesday at 11:00 AM.

Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at Cross Creek Resort immediately following the service.

Interment will be in Breedtown Cemetery.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Titusville Youth Wrestling Club.

For more information, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

