Mavis Culver, 74 of Seneca, PA. passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 14 while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, SC.

She was born on December 18, 1946, in Binghamton, NY to the late Asa and Vera Reppard Ingraham.

Mavis was married on November 4 1967 to the late David L Culver.

She attended Chenango Forks High School and later graduated from beauty school in Binghamton.

In addition to her parents, and her husband who just passed away in February this year, she was preceded in death by an infant sister Lois and beloved cat Ikea.

Mavis and her family, spent a good portion of her life in Virginia Beach, VA., where she was employed as a waitress at the Helm Club on Little Creek Amphibious Base. The job meant the world to her and was her favorite of all the jobs she ever had.

From the mid 1980s through the early 90s, she was able to meet and serve men and women of our military and was always proud to have had that opportunity.

She always considered herself a patriot of this country and loved our military men and women and our veterans.

She moved to Oil City in the mid 90s, where she was employed by various restaurants and diners in the area. She worked at Famoore’s, Villa Italia, Log Cabin, and the Holiday Inn.

Not known by many, but she was an incredible artists and loved to work on her arts and crafts.

She loved to travel and vacation and spent as much time with her family as possible. She truly had a heart of gold!!

She is survived by her children David Culver and wife Holland of Seneca, Valerie Culver of Seneca, and Vickki Culver and husband John Shaffer of Oil City.

In addition, she is survived by her siblings; Raymond and wife Carol, Darwin and wife Rita, Gary and wife Stephanie, and Chuck Sheldon and wife Carol.

Mavis was the grandmother (nanny) of, and loved so much, Chelsea Johnson and husband Shea, Emerson Culver, Anthony Benabe and wife Sandra, Amber Culver and husband Joshua, and Jayden Willmeth.

She is also survived by several great grandchildren, Mackenzie Baughman, Rowan Johnson, Noah Benabe, and Lucas Benabe.

Visitation will be Thursday September 23 in the Reinsel Funeral Home from 3-7 PM, with a funeral service immediately following.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.