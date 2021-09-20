Michael K. Hetrick, 72, of New Bethlehem, passed onto greener pastures the morning of Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Born on August 18, 1949, in Miola, he was the son of Olive Lucas Hetrick and the late Charles Hetrick.

He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a member of the PA Farm Bureau.

On September 20, 1969, he married Judy Rhoades, celebrating 52 years of marriage.

He was a dedicated farmer throughout his life, as well as being a second-generation owner of Hetricks Farm Supply, Inc. He enjoyed raising his beef cattle and growing crops, including spending time in his sweet corn patch. Mike was a devoted husband and family man that was proud of his wife, children, and grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, Olive and wife, Judy, he is survived by his two sons, Chad & Marcy Hetrick and Clint & Tia Hetrick; his two daughters, Laura & Alvin Heasley and Audra & Jack Fenstermaker; his brothers, Dean, Dale, Tim and Marc Hetrick; his sisters, Judy Smith, Penny Kunselman, Cindy Hetrick and Janet Shoemaker, and eight grandchildren, Emily (Heasley) & Tyler Lubas, Gretchen Fenstermaker, Justin Heasley, Dakota Hetrick, Montana Hetrick, LeighAnn Hetrick, Hunter Hetrick and Briar Hetrick.

His father, Charles Hetrick preceded him in death.

Final arrangements for Mr. Hetrick were entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa. All services will be private.

The family suggests memorial donation be made to the 4-H Scholarship Fund, PSCE- Clarion, 160 S. 2nd Ave., Suite B, Clarion, Pa. 16214. Please write Mike Hetrick on the memo line. Donations can also be made to OCOG Blessing Bags, PO Box 40, Distant, Pa 16223. Blessing bags are bags of food that children can prepare themselves.

