Michael Stephen Buchna, 69, a long-time resident of Las Vegas, NV, passed away August 26, 2021, surrounded by both his loving daughters.

He was born August 12, 1952, in Oil City, Pennsylvania to Willard and Patricia Buchna. Michael, with his family, grew up in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1974 to 1982. His service took him to Osan, Korea and then to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Michael was married to the beautiful Nan Choe and they had two daughters.

Michael was a doting father that loved his family.

He was a country boy at heart and loved riding his horse, camping, fishing, hunting and his Harley Davidson.

He loved music, NASCAR, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was an avid Barbeque Master and loved to feed his friends and family.

He had a soft spot in his heart for displaced animals and rescued many during his life.

Michael maintained the level of accountability and dedication throughout his career demonstrated by his many accomplishments, certifications and awards.

After 25 years, he retired from UMC as a Network Data Engineer Specialist, he served on the UMC Auxiliary as Chairman of Laws and Ethics and he was responsible for the phone and telecommunications lines for over 3,500 employees at the peak of UMC employment.

During his career at UMC, he received Employee of the Month, Team of the Year, a Senatorial Certificate of Appreciation as a UMC Volunteer, and numerous Thumbs Up! Awards.

Michael was affiliated with PETS, PEERS, the Children’s Miracle Network, the Emergency Management Institute and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

He received over 50 Certificates of Achievement from FEMA most notably as a Communications Unit Leader and FEMA First Responder.

He received two Certificates of Appreciation from the White House Communications Agency for his support of the President and Vice President of the United States while visiting Las Vegas.

Needless to say, he was a philanthropist whose life was filled with charity and community service.

His father, Willard; his mother, Patricia; and his brother, Thomas, preceded Michael in death.

Michael is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Beam (husband William Beam III) of Las Vegas and Michelle Zeiter (husband Jim Zeiter) of Henderson; five grandchildren, Madison, William, Addison, Jacob, and Lucas; his sister, Margaret and her husband George Fontanesi; along with five nieces and nephews, Army Major Bill Buchna (Lisa), Tammy Hughes (Mike), Tricia Gallagher (Matthew), George Michael Fontanesi, Ret. Army Private Thomas Fontanesi (Charlene); and several great-nephews.

Services for Michael will be held on October 1, 2021, at Palm Eastern, 7600 S. Eastern Avenue. Viewing from 9:00 – 10:00am; Memorial Service at 10:00am, following the service Michael will be buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, in Boulder City, NV at 12:00pm.

If friends would like to join our family in celebration Michael’s life after the service, please contact Michelle or Jennifer by September 29.

