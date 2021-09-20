Sentencing Set for Today for Kentucky Man Convicted of Raping Child in Irwin Township

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Sentencing is scheduled for today for a Kentucky man who was convicted of the rape of a child in Irwin Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Court documents indicate 55-year-old James M. Yeager, of Elizabeth Town, Kentucky, is scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of Senior Judge Paul H. Millin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20, on the following charges:

– Rape of child, Felony 1 (ten counts)



– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (ten counts)– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1 (ten counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1 (ten counts)– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1 (ten counts)– Unlawful Restraint/Involuntary Servitude, Felony 2 (ten counts)– Indecent Assault Person less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 (ten counts)

Yeager was found guilty of the above charges during a trial held on July 27, 2021.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report to the Childline Child Abuse Hotline over two years ago.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:27 p.m. on July 31, 2019, an investigation request was initiated by Clarion-based State Police through the Childline Child Abuse Hotline. Clarion-based State Police forwarded the case to Franklin-based State Police based on the details and the allegations of where the crimes occurred.

According to the complaint, the information initially discovered in the investigation was that a 13-year-old victim was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by James M. Yeager between the years 2012 and 2013 when the victim was six years old.

It was discovered that the crimes occurred at a location on Georgetown Road in Irwin Township, Venango County. Based on the information received, the victim was then forensically interviewed with the help of Venango County Children and Youth Services (CYS).

In the forensic interview, the victim related that when he was approximately six or seven years old, James Yeager “did a lot of things to him,” and went into further details of the sexual assault. The victim also noted that he was forced and “did not want to do that” and said “it hurt.” He noted that Yeager used physical force. The victim also noted that this occurred on multiple occasions and said Yeager stated: “You better not tell anyone,” according to the complaint.

Charges were filed against Yeager through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on Friday, October 25, 2019, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Lowrey on Monday, November 4.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crime.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: Additional details were omitted to help protect the identity of the victim.

