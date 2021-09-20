State Police Calls: Fraud Claim, Theft, Lost Firearm

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Porter Township

Around 11:06 a.m. on September 14, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim involving a known 58-year-old male victim from New Bethlehem, Porter Township, Clarion County.

Theft in Barnett Township

Around 8:01 a.m. on September 18, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a theft in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say a known victim reported that trees were removed from her property on Belles Lane without her consent.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lost/Missing Firearm in Jenks Township

On September 15, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a lost firearm.

Police say a black Springfield Model 2 9mm, valued at $500.00, was reported lost from a location along State Route 899 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The firearm was reportedly lost sometime between September 10 and September 15.

The investigation is ongoing.

